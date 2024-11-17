AP DCM Pawan Kalyan Addresses Public Rally in Ballarpur, Maharashtra

Ballarpur, Maharashtra : Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, took centre stage at a massive public rally in Ballarpur, Maharashtra, as part of the ongoing election campaign. In his speech, Kalyan underscored India's growing prominence in the global economic landscape, highlighting the country's current position as the fifth-largest economy in the world and its aspirations to reach the third spot in the near future.

"India has already secured the fifth position in the global economy, and we are making strategic efforts to reach the third spot," said Kalyan, stressing the importance of national economic growth for improving the lives of millions. He also made a point to highlight the role of both Shiv Sena and Jan Sena, calling them "armies formed for the protection of the people," and urging voters to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to ensure the progress and prosperity of Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM appealed to the public to back the NDA coalition in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that a victory for the alliance would pave the way for Maharashtra’s development and enhance its contributions to India's growth trajectory.

"People must vote for the NDA, as their support will help accelerate the development of Maharashtra and bring prosperity to the state," Pawan Kalyan said, drawing attention to the broader vision of growth that the alliance stands for.

The rally in Ballarpur marked a significant moment in Kalyan's efforts to rally support for the NDA and to strengthen his party’s ties with Maharashtra's political landscape, as the state heads into crucial elections.