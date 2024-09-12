Aparna takes charge as vice chairperson of UP’s women panel

Lucknow: BJP leader Aparna Yadav, who is step sister-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday took charge as the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh state women commission.

She also likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warrior-sage Parashuram, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu who finds mention in both Ramayana and Mahabharata. Yadav said she initially felt like Eklavya in the BJP family but now (with this responsibility) she hopes to work like Arjuna.

Eklavya, an archer of supreme skills, found mention in the Mahabharata for sacrificing his thumb in Guru Dakshina to Guru Dronacharya, who was also the teacher of Arjuna. Arjuna, on the other hand, was also renowned for his archery and target-hitting skills.

Yadav sought to dismiss the rumours that she was upset with the BJP over being denied assembly poll ticket or not getting any other responsibility.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government, the organisation and my party for entrusting me with this responsibility. Those who know me know my work has been centred around women’s issues, whether it was the Nirabhaya protest or the recent Kolkata case,” she said. “I pray to God for strength so that I can continue my work with full strength. I started social service and now I am in politics, with blessings of seniors and elders I hope to continue working well,” she said.