Apollo Cancer Centres & CURE Foundation Launches Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive to Mark World Cancer Day

Press Release

World Cancer Day program

11 am, 3rd Feb 2025

Apollo Cancer Center, Hyderabad

Protect. Prevent. Prevail:

Fighting Cervical Cancer Together – “Hope in a Shot”

Apollo Cancer Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, is proud to announce the launch of its free cervical cancer vaccination program in observance of World Cancer Day on February 4, 2025. This initiative aims to raise awareness and promote the prevention of cervical cancer through vaccination.

Chief Guest: Ms. Christina Z. Chongthu, Secretary, Medical, Health & Family Welfare

Guest of Honour: Ms Meenakshi Choudary, Cine Actress

With the vision of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health issue, Apollo Cancer Hospitals is committed to making significant strides in this important cause. Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Center, emphasized that the launch of this vaccination program aligns with the World Health Organization’s goal to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. This objective calls for 90% of girls to be fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15.

In a pioneering move, the hospital will offer free vaccinations to girls in orphanages across Hyderabad, marking a critical step toward broader access to preventive care. The program is a reminder to all sectors of society about the importance of early vaccination as a powerful tool in the fight against cervical cancer.

Dr. Reddy stated, “This initiative is a significant step forward in our collective fight against cervical cancer. Through widespread vaccination, we aim to protect future generations and prevent unnecessary suffering.”

By offering this program, Apollo Cancer Hospitals hopes to contribute meaningfully to the global mission of cervical cancer elimination and encourage widespread adoption of preventive healthcare practices.