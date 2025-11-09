  1. Home
Appeal to Move Forward Without Waiting While Charting the Roadmap for Uttarakhand 2047

  9 Nov 2025
  • 9 Nov 2025 10:30 PM IST
Appeal to Move Forward Without Waiting While Charting the Roadmap for Uttarakhand 2047
Uttarakhand Chief Minister urges citizens to move forward without delay while shaping the Roadmap for Uttarakhand 2047, emphasizing decisive action, development, and long-term vision for a Developed India.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged the people of Uttarakhand to move forward without delay while defining a clear roadmap for the state to achieve its vision for the year 2047.

Speaking at the main event of Uttarakhand Foundation Day / Janta Janardan Utsav, the Chief Minister said that the state has made significant progress in the last 25 years, but the journey ahead requires strong determination, vision, and timely action.

He emphasized that the coming 25 years are crucial for building a Developed Uttarakhand, aligned with the national vision of Developed India 2047. The Chief Minister called upon citizens, youth, entrepreneurs, and public representatives to contribute proactively, without waiting for opportunities or instructions, and to carry forward Uttarakhand's development momentum with confidence.

