Appointment as HP Governor: Matter of great pride to serve nation: Gupta

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday called the responsibility to serve the nation a matter of great pride and expressed his gratitude to the president, prime minister and home minister after his appointment as the governor of Himachal Pradesh. Gupta said, as the governor of Himachal Pradesh, he will uphold the dignity of the Constitution and perform his duties with dedication, impartiality and commitment.

“It is a matter of great pride and responsibility for me to serve the nation in this important role,” he said in a message. Gupta also expressed special thanks to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their continuous guidance and full support during his tenure as the lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh. After serving the Union territory (UT) for over eight months, he resigned from the post of the LG on Thursday.

The 66-year-old was appointed as the Ladakh LG on July 18, 2025. He was the third LG since the UT was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. A senior BJP leader from Jammu, Gupta has previously served as deputy chief minister of what was formerly the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and as the speaker of the legislative assembly.

He has also been the mayor of Jammu. Vinai Kumar Saxena, the former LG of Delhi, has been appointed Ladakh’s next lieutenant governor. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said, “Congratulations to Kavinder Gupta.

Ladakh was a small area, and he is a capable person. From now on, people will also recognise his capabilities.” He added that Gupta’s appointment as the governor of Himachal Pradesh is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir, as he is a “son of the soil”.