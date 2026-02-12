‘Aren't you ashamed of selling Bharat Mata?’: Rahul attacks Centre over US deal

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Modi government over the India-US interim trade deal, alleging that it amounted to “selling Bharat Mata” and represented a “wholesale surrender” in which India’s energy security and farmers’ interests had been compromised.

Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said he does not believe that any Indian prime minister, including Narendra Modi, would agree to such an agreement unless there was a “chokehold” on him.

“Why has he sold India? Because they are choking him. They have a grip on his neck,” Gandhi said, using an analogy from martial arts to argue that once a grip is secured, a chokehold follows and the opponent is forced to tap out. Referring to earlier remarks by Prime Minister Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval that the era of war is over, Gandhi said the world was instead entering a far more dangerous phase. “War is there in Ukraine, war was there in Gaza, war is

there in the Middle East, there is a threat of war in Iran, and we had Operation Sindoor,” he said.

He stressed that in such turbulent times, India’s greatest strength lies in its people, and that protecting citizens, data, food security and energy systems should be the government’s foremost priority.

Gandhi said that had an INDIA bloc government negotiated the trade deal, it would have made it clear to US President Donald Trump that India must be treated as an equal partner.

“The most important asset in this equation is Indian data. If the US wants to protect the dollar, it must recognise that Indian data is the biggest asset,” he said, adding that access to such data could not come at the cost of sovereignty or dignity.

He said an INDIA bloc government would have declared India’s energy security as non-negotiable and would also have ensured protection for Indian farmers, even while acknowledging America’s own agricultural voter base. “We would go there as equals. We would not be made equal to Pakistan,” Gandhi said, adding that India would not remain silent if US actions placed the two countries on the same footing diplomatically.