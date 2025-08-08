Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi Celebrates 16th Raising Day

New Delhi, 08 August, 2025 - The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), Principal Bench, New Delhi, celebrated its 16th Raising Day with a solemn and dignified ceremony. The event was graced by the Hon’ble Chairperson, Justice Rajendra Menon, Former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Delhi and Patna, along with Hon’ble Members of the Tribunal.

Also in attendance were Shri A.K. Trivedi, President of the Bar Association, esteemed members of the legal fraternity, JAG Officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, officers from the Registry, administrative staff, and other distinguished guests.

Since its inception in 2009, the Principal Bench has received a total of 38,090 cases and has disposed of 21,806, underscoring its steady commitment to delivering justice. Across all 11 benches of the Tribunal, a cumulative total of 1,17,416 cases have been filed, with 89,684 cases disposed of—reflecting a commendable disposal rate and the Tribunal’s unwavering dedication to timely adjudication. Additionally, the Tribunal has handled 1,25,361 Miscellaneous Applications, of which 90,791 have been disposed of.

Despite operational challenges such as vacancies and intermittent limitations in court functioning, the Hon’ble Chairperson and Members have continued to hear cases proactively, including matters from other Regional Benches, ensuring continuity and access to justice. The Hon’ble Chairperson, in his address, acknowledged their commitment and reaffirmed the Tribunal's resolve to ensure justice is not delayed.

Marking a significant step forward in digital transformation, the Hon’ble Chairperson also launched the new website of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Principal Bench, which will start functioning soon. The platform features online filing, real-time case status updates, and SMS notifications for litigants and advocates—aiming to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility.

Acknowledging existing challenges such as staff shortages, space constraints, and the need for technological upgrades, the Hon’ble Chairperson expressed confidence that, with continued support from the Ministry of Defence and cooperation of all stakeholders, these hurdles would be effectively addressed.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the Tribunal’s core mission: service to justice and to those who serve the nation—ensuring that the rights of soldiers, sailors, and air warriors are upheld with efficiency, empathy, and integrity.

Arun Khera