Armed Robbers Break Into Haryana College Campus, Bind Guards And Steal Wires Worth Rs 7 Lakh

A group of armed criminals carried out a bold early-morning robbery at the under-construction Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus in Sonipat, Haryana, overpowering security personnel and fleeing with electrical materials worth approximately Rs 7 lakh, officials said.

The incident took place before dawn on Saturday in Kilhodad village, where five to six unidentified assailants allegedly entered the campus premises while armed with pistols. The attackers targeted the night-shift security guards stationed at the site.

According to the complaint lodged by the project’s procurement manager, construction work is currently in progress at the campus, with several storage rooms created to keep construction materials. While three guards are deployed during the day, five are assigned night duty. After construction work concluded on Friday evening, the stores were locked and staff left for their rented accommodation in Sector-23.

At around 6 am, a campus driver noticed suspicious activity and informed officials that intruders had entered the premises during the night. Investigations revealed that the robbers had held five guards — identified as Vijender, Kailash, Azad, Jaiveer and Roshan — at gunpoint, took them to a meeting room inside the partially built administrative block, and tied their hands and legs with ropes.

After restraining the guards, the assailants broke open a storage facility and made off with 17 boxes of 4 mm electrical fitting wires belonging to a private company, causing losses estimated at Rs 7 lakh. The guards were later found tied up by the driver during a routine check and were freed soon after.

The guards told police that the attackers arrived in a vehicle, had their faces covered, and appeared to be conversing in a dialect linked to Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage is being examined, guard statements are being recorded, and technical evidence is being analysed to identify and trace the suspects.