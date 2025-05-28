Army chief witnesses demos of indigenous drone warfare systems

Babina: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi witnessed high-tech demonstrations of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Counter-UAS technology, and Loitering Munitions at the Babina Field Firing Ranges in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Army said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Army stated, "General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, witnessed cutting-edge demonstrations of indigenous UAS, Counter-UAS and Loitering Munitions on 27 May 2025 at Babina Field Firing Ranges."

"These capabilities will significantly enhance operational efficiency, force protection and precision engagement across varied terrains," the statement further read.

The demonstrations are part of a broader effort to boost India's defence preparedness through advanced homegrown technology.

The Army shared several images and a video clip from the exercise, highlighting the use of sophisticated drone systems in battlefield simulations.

The Indigenous UAS showcased during the event is designed to offer real-time surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance data in challenging operational scenarios.

These systems mark a vital step in the Indian Army's transformation towards a more agile and responsive force, in alignment with its broader agenda of network-centric warfare and enhanced battlefield transparency.

Of particular significance were the loitering munitions -- a new class of precision-guided weapons that hover above target zones, assess threat scenarios, and then strike with pinpoint accuracy.

These munitions can function either autonomously or under human control and are programmed to self-destruct upon impact.

The loitering munitions demonstrated at Babina had already seen operational deployment during Operation Sindoor, where they were used to destroy nine high-value terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strategic strikes were carried out entirely from Indian soil in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack and were based on precise intelligence inputs that pinpointed the targets.

The Army's emphasis on adopting advanced drone warfare systems follows the government's recent approval of a new 'programme execution model' for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) -- the country's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter project.

The model, cleared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, opens the door for private players to compete alongside state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), marking a departure from the long-standing policy of reserving fighter jet production exclusively for HAL.

This shift is expected to accelerate prototype development and streamline the induction of next-generation combat systems into the armed forces.