Army cordons off MES building in J&K's Samba after 'suspicious men' spotted

The army on Monday cordoned off a building of the Military Engineering Service (MES) in J&K’s Samba district after being alerted about the presence of two suspicious individuals wearing army uniforms.

Officials said locals noticed the movement of two unidentified persons in army uniform-like attire near the MES building in the Bari Brahmana area and immediately informed the authorities.

"Acting swiftly on the information, Army personnel rushed to the spot and sealed the area as a precautionary measure. A search operation was launched in and around the MES premises to verify the credentials of the individuals and rule out any security threat. Additional security measures were put in place, and movement around the area was temporarily restricted during the operation," an official said, adding that prompt information provided by locals helped security forces respond swiftly.

"The operation is going on, and further details are awaited," the official said.

The international border is in the Samba district with the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed to guard it.

Drones carrying payloads of arms/ammunition, drugs, and cash are used by terrorist outfits with the help of Pakistan's ISI to sustain terrorism in J&K.

These drones are fired at by the Indian armed forces, and most of the time, they are forced to withdraw back into the Pakistani side of the border.

Hi-tech anti-drone equipment is used by the BSF to tackle the menace of drones operated from the Pakistani side.

Occasionally, some terrorists have managed to sneak into the Indian side of the international border under the cover of firing by the Pakistani Rangers. At times, tunnels dug from the other side have been discovered by the BSF.

Drones to support terrorism and attempts at infiltration are also made by the terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

The LoC is guarded by the army and is situated in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora in the Kashmir Valley, as well as the Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu (partly) districts of J&K's Jammu region.