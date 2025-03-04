Army, IAF conduct joint exercise 'Yudh Kaushal' in Meghalaya

Shillong: The Red Horns Division of the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a two-day joint exercise 'Yudh Kaushal' at Umroi military station in Meghalaya to demonstrate operational capabilities, officials said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that the exercise was conducted on Monday and Tuesday at Umroi military station to demonstrate operational capabilities by incorporating Helicopters, a plethora of drones in surveillance and armed roles, new generation equipment, force multipliers and supporting arms.

He said that Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, the General Officer Commanding the Gajraj Corps, witnessed the Yudh Kaushal exercise on the capture of enemy objectives in a multi-domain environment.

The spokesman said that the IAF played a pivotal role in the operation, showcasing its capability of speedy induction of troops into the exercise area and seamless coordination for joint operations.

The exercise also integrated academia from IIT, Guwahati and the civil defence industry.

Lt Gen Singh also took the opportunity to interact with soldiers and officers who participated in the exercise and commended their efforts for the execution of seamless coordination and jointness within various elements of the exercise, the spokesman said.

He encouraged them to continue to upgrade technical thresholds and strive for operational excellence in modern warfare.

According to the spokesman, Yudh Kaushal featured a synchronised assault on enemy objectives using first-person view drones, automated mobility vehicles, and a plethora of secure communication devices, showcasing the Army's ability to execute rapid, coordinated strikes, with maximum accuracy and lethality.

Paratroopers carried out combat free fall during the exercise and round-the-clock intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance were provided by UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). The exercise aimed to enhance the Army's readiness for modern warfare by seamless integration of cutting-edge technology, precision fire, secure communication and revision of Tactics, Techniques and Procedures.

The exercise reaffirms the Army's commitment to modernising its defence forces, incorporating emerging technologies and enhancing joint operational effectiveness, the spokesman stated.