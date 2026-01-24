Army jawan slain in Doda cremated with full state honours in Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna: The last rites of 38-year-old martyred soldier Hare Ram Kunwar, who lost his life in an unfortunate accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with full state honours at Mahuli Ghat in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Saturday.

His 11-year-old elder son, Piyush, lit the funeral pyre, as the Indian Army paid a final salute to the mortal remains draped in the national Tricolour.

Before the cremation, family members offered flowers and paid emotional tributes to the fallen soldier.

A deeply moving scene unfolded when the martyred jawan's father bowed before his son's body, while his younger son Priyanshu (8) saluted his father in a final farewell.

Thousands of villagers and people from nearby areas gathered at the Mahuli Ghat to pay their last respects, chanting slogans in honour of the brave soldier.

The martyr's elder brother, Jaiprakash Kunwar, said the family received the devastating news around 3 p.m. on Thursday, which shattered everyone.

"Hare Ram Kunwar joined the Bihar Regiment at Danapur in 2009. Serving the nation was his highest duty, and he had been posted in border areas for a long time," he added.

Nearly a few hours before the accident, Hare Ram Kunwar had spoken to his mother, Shanti Devi, on Thursday morning.

That phone call has now become the family's most cherished and painful final memory of him.

As news of the martyrdom reached Nathmalpur village under Barhara block, the entire village was engulfed in grief.

Silence descended on the streets, and sorrow filled every household.

The martyr's wife, Khushboo Devi, is inconsolable and has been repeatedly fainting. Their two young sons, Piyush and Priyanshu, have lost their father forever.

Villagers and relatives are trying to console the grieving family, but words fall short in the face of such loss.

The martyr's father resides in Nathmalpur, while his grandfather Ramgita Kunwar is still alive.

The elderly grandfather is deeply shaken by the loss of his grandson.

From village elders to the youth, tears filled every eye as people continued to arrive at the martyr's home to pay tribute to the brave son of the soil.

While the loss has plunged the entire region into mourning, villagers said they also feel immense pride in Hare Ram Kunwar's supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Paying their tributes to the martyred Army jawan Hare Ram Kunwar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on X said, "The news of the martyrdom of brave soldier Hare Ram Kunwar ji, a resident of Nathmalpur village under Barhara block of Bhojpur district, in the tragic accident near Khanni Top in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely sad and painful. I bow to his sacrifice."

On January 22, an Indian Army vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge near Khanni Top in Doda district.

Ten soldiers were martyred in the accident, while 11 others were seriously injured.

All the soldiers were on their way to operational deployment when the tragic incident occurred.



