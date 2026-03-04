Army, Ladakh admin ink MoU to preserve fragile ecology, wildlife

The Army’s Fire and Fury Corps and the Ladakh administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to preserve the fragile high-altitude ecology of the region and conserve key wildlife species including the snow leopard, Himalayan wolf, ibex, marmot and black-necked crane. The MoU was signed on the occasion of World Wildlife Day between the Army’s Udhampur-based Fiare and Fury Corps and the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department of Union territory administration under the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) programme, a defence spokesman said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Lt General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Fire and Fury Corps, and Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra. Describing the initiative as a “historic step towards wildlife conservation”, the spokesperson said the partnership seeks to promote sustainable development and environmental protection in Ladakh’s high-altitude ecosystems and reaffirms the shared commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity and fragile ecology for future generations.

The collaboration will focus on conserving flagship species such as the snow leopard, Himalayan wolf, ‘bharal’ (blue sheep), ibex, marmot and black-necked crane, along with protection of their natural habitats.

Officials said the Army has consistently worked towards balancing the twin responsibilities of safeguarding the nation’s borders and protecting the region’s flora and fauna. As part of the initiative, a joint Snow Leopard Conservation Cell will be established to monitor conservation efforts and further the objectives of species protection in the ecologically sensitive region, they said, adding that the partnership would create a framework for adopting eco-friendly practices and strengthening coordinated conservation measures in Ladakh.