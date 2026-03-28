Army Northern Command honours 93 awardees at investiture ceremony​

Jammu: Udhampur‑headquartered Northern Command of the Army on Saturday held an investiture ceremony honouring 93 awardees for their service to the country.​

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said in a statement that the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony 2026 was conducted on March 28, 2026, at Udhampur under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command.​

The ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, SYSM, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding‑in‑Chief, Northern Command, who conferred awards upon distinguished personnel and units in recognition of their gallant acts and distinguished service.​

A total of 93 awards were conferred, comprising 52 individual awards and 41 unit citations, acknowledging acts of exceptional courage, distinguished service, and unwavering commitment to duty across all domains​

The individual awards included four Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Sena Medal, 37 Sena Medals, one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal, eight Vishisht Seva Medals, and one Jeevan Raksha Padak (posthumous).​

The event was attended by serving military officers, awardees, and their families, reflecting collective pride and recognition of outstanding achievements during military service.​

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander commended the awardees for their professionalism, dedication, and commitment to duty under challenging conditions.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence and upholding the proud traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.​

He also congratulated the family members of the award winners. The ceremony reaffirmed the Army’s core values of valour, dedication, and selfless service to the nation, serving as a reminder of the exemplary contributions made by personnel and units in safeguarding national security.​

Being the most operationally active command of the Indian Army, with its ethos of “Always in Combat,” Northern Command resolutely addresses conventional and new‑age threats across multiple domains.​