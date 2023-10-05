Arrest Of Rajya Sabha Member Sparks Political Controversy In Delhi Money Laundering Case

The arrest of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-repealed Delhi excise policy has sparked a fierce political battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleges that the investigation will soon lead to the doorstep of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.



According to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly uncovered "incriminating documents" during a search at Singh's residence. Patra, without explicitly naming anyone, hinted that these documents could implicate someone in the top echelons of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



Patra expressed his views during a press conference in Bhubaneswar, where he said, "It is the nature of the AAP to commit scams openly and do politics after getting caught." He further stated, "As per media sources, the incriminating documents procured from the house of Sanjay Singh will incriminate someone who is at the top in the hierarchy of AAP."



Former Delhi BJP chief and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari also weighed in, expressing his shock at the involvement of individuals with alleged criminal backgrounds holding political positions.



Tiwari remarked, "While Sanjay Singh has been arrested today, the spotlight will soon shift from Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. I believe the ongoing probe will soon reach the threshold of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."



In response, the Aam Aadmi Party has condemned Singh's arrest as a case of vendetta politics, asserting that he is paying the price for being a vocal member of the opposition INDIA bloc.



AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta questioned whether Manoj Tiwari and BJP were effectively running the ED and CBI, characterizing it as a conspiracy against their party.



AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak believed that Singh's arrest was primarily due to the BJP's difficulty in defeating Arvind Kejriwal. Pathak also expressed skepticism, stating that despite numerous raids over the past 15 months, nothing substantial had been found. He viewed this arrest as an attempt to undermine the Aam Aadmi Party.



Dilip Pandey, another AAP leader, suggested that the ED had arrested Sanjay Singh when they couldn't uncover anything significant during their extensive search. He added that the public would respond to the BJP's actions in the upcoming elections.

