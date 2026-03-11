Arunachal Guv expresses grief over death of two Army personnel in road accident​

Itanagar/Imphal: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of two Army personnel in a road accident in Upper Subansiri district of the state.​

The Governor said that Naib Subedar Kulwant Singh of the 908 Field Regiment under the 56 Artillery Brigade and Naik Pradeep Kumar Sharma of the 18 Sikh Regiment lost their lives while in service of the nation.

​“He paid heartfelt tribute to their courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding our sensitive borders,” a Lok Bhavan statement said.​

“I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire nation in conveying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and solace to their loved ones in this hour of grief,” the Governor said.​

Meanwhile, a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organised under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at Sehlon, Chandel district of Manipur, to honour the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik (Late) Khim Bahadur Thapa, Lance Naik (Late) Bhola Dutt Chhetri and Lance Naik (Late) Padam Bahadur Sunar.​

These valiant soldiers displayed extraordinary courage and devotion to duty during intense counter-insurgency operations in Aizawl, Mizoram, in March 1966. ​

On February 27, 1966, insurgents of the Mizo National Front launched a fierce attack on all bases and the Battalion Headquarters of 1 Assam Rifles. The assault continued with relentless firing for twelve days.​

In the face of overwhelming odds, the three bravehearts stood firm, protecting their post with indomitable spirit. Despite sustaining grievous injuries, they continued to fight with exemplary gallantry.​

Lance Naik Khim Bahadur Thapa succumbed to his wounds on March 5, 1966, followed by Lance Naik Bhola Dutt Chhetri on March 7, 1966, and Lance Naik Padam Bahadur Sunar on March 11, 1966. Their sacrifice remains a shining example of valour and selfless service.​

Another solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Veng Battalion Headquarters in Churachandpur district, Manipur, to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of Subedar Sarwan Kumar. The brave soldier laid down his life on March 10, 2009, while courageously fighting insurgents at Haijang village in Kangpokpi district.​



