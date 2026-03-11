Arunachal Guv urges tour operators to promote sustainable, community-based tourism​

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday urged tour operators to play a proactive role in promoting sustainable and responsible tourism in the state, with greater focus on community participation and adventure tourism.​

Interacting with representatives of the North East India Tourism Confederation and the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association at Lok Bhavan, the Governor emphasised the need to prioritise sustainable practices, skill development and strategic promotion of the sector.​

He said these initiatives would boost tourism, create employment opportunities, preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage and ensure balanced development across Arunachal Pradesh.​

The Governor said that tour operator organisations can play a crucial role in developing community-based tourism while enhancing visitors' overall experience. Stressing the importance of eco-friendly practices, he noted that such measures are essential to protect the fragile Himalayan environment.​

He encouraged tour operators to actively promote homestays and village tourism so that local communities directly benefit and become partners in the sector’s growth.​

Highlighting the state government’s vision, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is committed to responsibly strengthening its tourism-based economy while preserving forests, rivers, culture, and heritage for future generations.​

He noted the state has immense potential for trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, wildlife tourism and mountain expeditions. In this context, he advised tour operators to design innovative adventure packages, develop new trekking routes and train local guides to attract both domestic and international enthusiasts.​

Expanding trekking and expedition opportunities in remote areas, he added, would boost tourism and create meaningful employment for local youth.​

The Governor underscored the importance of capacity building and skill development. He suggested that tour operator organisations should regularly organise training programmes for guides, drivers, homestay owners and hospitality workers to improve service standards.​

Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd.) further advised tour operators to collaborate with government agencies to promote Arunachal Pradesh through digital marketing, participation in travel fairs, influencer campaigns, and well-curated tour packages to attract a wider range of visitors.​

Tsering Wange, Vice President of the North East India Tourism Confederation, along with members of the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association, including Yomjum Yomgam and Menbi Riddi, attended the meeting.​



