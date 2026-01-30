Arunachal: Indian Army, ITBP hold joint firing exercise ‘Agni Pariksha’

Itanagar: The Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted Phase-II of the four-day joint firing exercise ‘Agni Pariksha’ in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at enhancing inter-force coordination and combat preparedness, officials said on Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Indian Army and the ITBP successfully conducted Phase-II of the joint firing Exercise ‘Agni Pariksha’ from January 25 to 28 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tezu, aimed at enhancing inter-force combat synergy and operational preparedness.

He said that the four-day exercise witnessed spearhead gunners of Spear Corps, along with personnel from Artillery regiment, infantry battalions and the ITBP, participating in a unique collaborative firepower training initiative validated through live artillery firing.

The exercise represented an important step forward in strengthening joint operational integration and coordination. The key focus of the exercise was to familiarise non-gunner personnel with artillery procedures and the execution of various firing missions.

Infantry and ITBP troops were trained to independently conduct multiple artillery firing drills under the supervision of experienced gunners, thereby improving their understanding of firepower integration in battlefield scenarios, Lt Col Rawat said.

By exposing personnel to realistic combat conditions, the exercise helped enhance mutual trust, coordination and responsiveness among the participating forces.

Exercise Agni Pariksha - Phase II - highlights the Indian Army’s commitment to jointmanship, interoperability and realistic training and underscores its resolve to continually evolve, innovate and strengthen inter-agency cooperation to effectively meet emerging operational challenges.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and the ITBP conducted Phase I of the six-day joint training exercise ‘Agni Pariksha’ in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at enhancing inter-force coordination and combat preparedness.

The defence spokesman had said that the joint training exercise ‘Agni Pariksha’ held from January 19 to January 24 at Sigar in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh enhances inter-force combat synergy.

The six-day intensive joint training exercise marked a significant milestone in inter-force operational integration and jointmanship, he said.

Spearhead Gunners under SpearCorps conducted the Joint with personnel from Infantry Regiments and the ITBP in a first-of-its-kind collaborative firepower training initiative.

The spokesman had said that the primary aim of the exercise was to enhance battlefield synergy by familiarising non-gunner personnel with the procedures, coordination and execution of various artillery firing missions.

During the course of the training, participating Infantry and ITBP personnel were systematically trained and empowered to independently undertake multiple artillery firing drills under the close supervision and guidance of experienced Spearhead Gunners.



