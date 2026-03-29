Arunachal Pradesh: Subansiri project set to become India's largest hydropower plant with 2,000 MW output by Dec 2026

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Saturday, emphasised the state's vast natural and resource potential, reiterating the state government's commitment to converting these assets into sustainable revenue through well-defined policies.

Officials from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), who accompanied the Chief Minister, said the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is expected to generate 2,000 MW of power by December 2026, making it the largest hydroelectric project in the country.

Addressing a gathering at Dollungmukh in Kamle district, Chief Minister Khandu outlined the broader development roadmap aligned with the Union government's vision of "Viksit Bharat" and the state's goal of "Viksit Arunachal Pradesh".

In a significant initiative highlighting both development and tourism potential, the Chief Minister, along with his state Cabinet, undertook a high-speed river journey covering around 45 km along the Subansiri river -- from the project site to the Sibe-Rite confluence.

The event marks a milestone in promoting river tourism alongside hydropower development.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly NHPC officials, for successfully organising the event.

The Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, initiated in 2001, was cited as a key example of the "Viksit Bharat" vision.

Despite earlier setbacks due to protests, the project has regained momentum in recent years.

Officials noted that a significant portion of the machinery is already operational, and once completed, the project will substantially enhance India's power generation capacity.

Additionally, other hydropower projects with a combined capacity of nearly 19,000–20,000 MW are at various stages of development across the state.

The Chief Minister appreciated the support of local communities in districts such as Kamle, Lower Siang, and Upper Subansiri, acknowledging their role in facilitating large-scale investments.

He also highlighted that the Subansiri project features the country's longest reservoir stretch, extending nearly 45 km, a record that may be surpassed only by the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project.

Emphasising Arunachal Pradesh's tourism potential, Chief Minister Khandu described its pristine rivers, dense forests, and rich biodiversity as unmatched.

He noted that tribal communities have lived in harmony with nature for generations, stressing the need to preserve this heritage alongside development.

Chief Minister Khandu underlined that hydropower is among the cleanest sources of energy and is crucial for ensuring energy security, particularly amid global uncertainties affecting conventional energy resources.

He announced that the state government will undertake a comprehensive survey and prepare a master plan for sustainable tourism development in the region.

The plan will involve consultations with stakeholders, especially local communities, while respecting existing land classifications such as community land and reserve forests.

The proposed vision includes eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, luxury resorts, water sports, and other high-end recreational activities aimed at boosting revenue and generating employment opportunities.

To further promote the region, the state government plans to introduce high-speed yachts and improve accessibility for tourists, filmmakers, and investors.

The scenic landscape is expected to attract content creators, helping showcase Arunachal Pradesh at national and global levels.

Chief Minister Khandu commended the Hydro Power Department and administrative officials for successfully organizing the event. Calling for collective efforts, he emphasized that development must be driven by proper planning, sincerity, and community participation. “This is a unique opportunity, and we must not lose it. With coordinated efforts, we can transform this region into a major hub for river tourism while ensuring sustainable growth,” he said, adding that this marks the beginning of a new era in the state’s journey towards progress and prosperity. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Hydropower Advisor Ninong Ering, and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manish Gupta.