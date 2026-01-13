Arunachal, Sikkim share deep cultural and ecological ties: Governor Parnaik

Gangtok/Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), who is on a two-day official visit to Sikkim, on Monday highlighted the deep commonalities between the two Northeastern Himalayan states, saying that both are endowed with rich biodiversity and shared cultural heritage.

The Governor said that the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have vibrant ethnic cultures, unique traditions, and immense tourism potential.

He specifically referred to shared strengths in eco-tourism, orchids, and the preservation of flora and fauna.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Gangtok, and discussed on various issues.

The Governor commended the Chief Minister for Sikkim’s remarkable achievement in emerging as the cleanest state in the country.

He lauded the state government’s sustained focus on cleanliness, environmental conservation, and civic responsibility, noting that these efforts reflect a strong sense of public discipline and collective ownership among the people.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) also appreciated the professionalism, efficiency, and people-friendly approach of the Sikkim Police, observing that a responsive and humane policing system greatly contributes to public trust, safety, and social harmony.

Acknowledging the cordial and constructive relationship between the Chief Ministers of the two states, the Governor expressed hope that this goodwill would translate into enhanced cooperation in areas such as sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, cultural exchanges, capacity-building, and people-to-people connect, for the mutual benefit of both states.

Drawing from his own experience as the former Commander of the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, the Governor shared his perspectives on the evolving security dynamics in the region, particularly as both states share sensitive international borders. He also shared about the changing nature of security challenges and emphasized the importance of continued vigilance, coordination, and preparedness.

The Governor underscored that close cooperation between civil administration and security agencies, along with proactive inter-State coordination, remains vital to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the Himalayan region.