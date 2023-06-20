Arvind Kejrival Wrote Letter To Delhi Lt Governor After 4 Brutal Murders In 24 Hours

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, wrote to the lieutenant governor today requesting immediate action in response to "an alarming spurt" of violent crimes in the capital. In addition to criticising the Lieutenant Governor and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for failing to take action against crimes against women, he also made reference to official crime statistics.



Vinai Kumar Saxena, to take "urgent effective steps to restore the confidence of residents about the security and safety of their lives, since such serious crimes have shaken Delhi" in reference to the four murders that had occurred in Delhi in the previous 24 hours, reported NDTV. He added that all possible cooperation" was pledged to maintain Delhi's legal system. The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party urged the LG,, to take "urgent effective steps to restore the confidence of residents about the security and safety of their lives, since such serious crimes have shaken Delhi" in reference to the four murders that had occurred in Delhi in the previous 24 hours, reported NDTV. He added that all possible cooperation" was pledged to maintain Delhi's legal system.

In his letter, he stated that it is past time for those charged with protecting the protection of Delhi people' lives to stop being perceived as repeatedly failing in their obligatory duties.

Mr. Kejriwal said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report's statistics, which were made public last year, should have opened the eyes of the Lieutenant Governor and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), both of whom are directly responsible for maintaining law and order here, but unfortunately that did not happen.

The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that because there aren't enough Delhi Police officers on the ground, homeowners are being compelled to hire private guards "in large numbers" to protect their lives and property. Arvind Kejriwal suggested that the LG and members of his cabinet should held a meet to have a serious conversation about the matter.

He proposed that police personnel be ordered to convene joint meetings with elected MLAs, council members, and RWAs to discuss more effective measures to lower crime in the nation's capital. The "need of the hour," according to the letter, is for efficient police patrolling, especially at night, and immediate consultation with Delhi residents about ways to enhance the city's law and order.