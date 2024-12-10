Arvind Kejriwal Announces Welfare Measures For Delhi’s Auto Drivers Ahead Of Elections

In a strategic pre-election move, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, December 10, announced several welfare initiatives for Delhi’s auto drivers. The announcement, made during Kejriwal’s visit to auto driver Navneet's home in Kondli constituency, included a Rs 10 lakh insurance policy and other benefits aimed at improving the lives of auto drivers and their families.

Recalling the challenges faced by auto drivers under the Congress rule, Kejriwal said, “Auto drivers were often targeted unfairly. Under the AAP government, we have strived to uplift their living conditions. Today, after sharing a meal with auto drivers, I reaffirm my commitment to their welfare.”

Five Key Guarantees for Auto Drivers:

1. Insurance Coverage: Rs 10 lakh insurance for all auto drivers.

2. Marriage Assistance: Rs 1 lakh financial support for the marriage of auto drivers' daughters.

3. Uniform Allowance: Rs 2,500 twice a year, directly credited to their accounts.

4. Children’s Education Support: Government-sponsored coaching for auto drivers’ children.

5. PoochhO App Relaunch: An updated app for booking rides via registered auto drivers, enhancing convenience for commuters and opportunities for drivers.

This announcement aligns with AAP's strategy to strengthen its core voter base among auto drivers, a group historically supportive of the party. With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, AAP aims to secure a third consecutive term against the BJP and Congress.