Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Discharge, Calls Verdict Proof Of His ‘Kattar Imaandar’ Image

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down in front of cameras after a Delhi court discharged him in the excise policy case, calling the verdict proof of his honesty and asserting that “truth always wins.”

Kejriwal, who was cleared along with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and several others, grew visibly emotional outside the Rouse Avenue Court. Removing his glasses and covering his eyes, he struggled to speak as supporters and party leaders gathered around him.

“This verdict is evidence of my innocence,” Kejriwal said, urging that the Constitution should not be undermined for political power. He questioned why the BJP could not seek power by addressing issues like corruption, unemployment and pollution instead of attempting to unseat an elected government.

As emotions ran high, Sisodia embraced Kejriwal in a show of solidarity. The two leaders shared a prolonged hug while party workers cheered and offered support.

Earlier, the court had pointed to a lack of substantive evidence against Kejriwal, stating that serious allegations require material backing and that attributing a central conspiratorial role without proof cannot stand judicial scrutiny. The court observed that unsupported prosecution claims risk eroding public confidence in constitutional offices.

While clearing Sisodia, the court said the prosecution’s case failed to pass legal scrutiny and found no evidence of criminal intent. It noted that documents and witness statements reflected administrative deliberations rather than wrongdoing.

Sunita Kejriwal accused the central government of pursuing the case out of “lust for power,” asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party had not engaged in corruption.

Kejriwal’s lawyer, Vivek Jain, said the court meticulously examined the evidence presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation and found no allegation strong enough to frame charges. He added that the excise policy had been formulated through institutional safeguards.

With the discharge order citing lack of evidence, the case currently stands closed at the trial court level. However, sources indicate that the CBI may approach the Delhi High Court to challenge the ruling.

For now, the verdict marks a major legal relief for Kejriwal and Sisodia, capping a prolonged political and legal battle over the Delhi excise policy.