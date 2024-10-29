Live
Arvind Kejriwal failed to fulfil his first ever promise of cleaning Yamuna says Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday attacked his former Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, saying he failed to fulfil his own promise of cleaning Yamuna river which he made over a decade ago.
"Kejriwal himself is the biggest polluter. He couldn't even clean the Yamuna which he said he would a decade ago," Saini told reporters in Kurukshetra.
"There are 28 drains in Delhi whose water is flowing into Yamuna river," he said. Saini also claimed the BJP will form a government with a huge mandate in Delhi next year, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power.
A week ago as well, Saini in Delhi alleged that "lying and shifting blame is in the DNA of AAP." Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recently said the "dirty politics" of the BJP is responsible for growing air and water pollution in the national capital.
She said the froth appearing on the Yamuna in Delhi was because of untreated industrial wastewater being released in the river. Saini responded by asking the AAP government to account for the money it was given to clean the Yamuna by the Centre.