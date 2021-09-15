Arvind Kejriwal government ban on sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Every year the capital of the country gets lost in the smoke of pollution in winter and the people of Delhi have to bear the serious consequences of this. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the central government instead of finding ways to reduce serious pollution play a game of blame and counter-accusation. But this time Kejriwal government of Delhi has taken a big decision. As part of the measures to control the increasing pollution in the winter season in the capital, this time too a complete ban has been imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers on Diwali.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday that in view of the dangerous situation of Delhi's pollution at the time of Diwali for the last 3 years, Like last year, this time also a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers, so that people's lives can be saved.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said, a complete ban was imposed late in view of the seriousness of pollution after the storage of firecrackers by traders, Due to which the traders suffered a lot.It is an appeal to all the traders that this time in view of the complete ban, do not store any kind of firecrackers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai sought an appointment with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday to discuss measures to control pollution in the capital. In this regard, the Secretary to the Environment Minister of Delhi has written a letter to the Private Secretary of the Union Minister.