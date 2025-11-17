Arvind Kejriwal Praises Huma Qureshi’s Maharani 4, Calling It A Mirror To Today’s Political Reality

Huma Qureshi’s return as Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4 has generated strong praise from audiences and critics alike. The political drama, now streaming on SonyLiv, portrays Rani’s journey as a two-term Bihar Chief Minister who is rising as a potential national figure.

Among the latest to commend the series is former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who encouraged viewers on X to watch the show, stating that it captures the harsh realities of contemporary politics. He applauded the creators for their courage in addressing such themes.

The series draws inspiration from political developments in Bihar, especially the era when Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed Rabri Devi as his successor. Written by Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh, the show continues to explore power dynamics, personal rivalries, and political maneuvering.

Season 4 follows Rani Bharti as she steps down from her post after a scandal, choosing her daughter—played by Shweta Basu Prasad—as the new Chief Minister. The decision sparks allegations of nepotism and friction within her party and family. At the same time, Rani faces pressure from the Prime Minister, who is determined to assert his dominance over her, setting up a dramatic confrontation that forms the heart of the season.