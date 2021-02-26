Arvind Kejriwal reached Surat after victory in Gujarat civic election, said this is the new beginning of politics in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in Surat for the blistering entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Gujarat civic elections, met the newly elected councilors and party workers in Surat and congratulated them for this resounding victory. On reaching Surat, AAP workers welcomed Arvind Kejriwal very warmly. Kejriwal has described this victory as the beginning of new politics in Gujarat.

Arvind Kejriwal is also doing a roadshow in Surat, Gujarat today. Kejriwal has reached Surat today to thank the leaders and activists of the AAP and the people of Gujarat after the tremendous performance of AAP in the municipal elections of the state. During this, he has targeted the BJP fiercely while addressing his leaders and workers.

Kejriwal said that since the results have come, I have been listening to the statements of BJP and Congress people. They are dazed and scared. We know that they are not afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party. They are scared of those who voted for AAP. We are 27, they are 93. No matter the number, each man of ours will outnumber ten. The people of Surat have given you the role of the opposition, to remind them of their grandmother, but not to let them do a single wrong.

Kejriwal said that BJP has been ruling here for the last 25 years. It is not that they are doing very well. There are a lot of issues here too. Different states come to power in states across the country, but only one party is ruling here, because they have kept other parties in their pockets. There is no one to stop them, they are doing whatever they want. Today, for the first time, when the BJP found someone to show eyes, the public sat the Aam Aadmi Party head-on-eye.

He said that I want to assure you again that each of our workers will perform their duty with full honesty and integrity. The phase of new politics has started in Gujarat. This is the politics of honesty, the politics of work, the politics of fixing schools and hospitals, and the politics of providing 24-hour power. The Chief Minister said that together with the people of Gujarat, we will change the face of the state.