Arvind Kejriwal Urges EC to Bar Parvesh Verma from Delhi Election, Demands Raid on His House

AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the Election Commission (EC) prevent BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from running in the New Delhi seat ahead of the next Delhi Assembly elections. In a meeting with top Election Commission officials on Thursday, Kejriwal charged Verma with corruption, saying he was "openly distributing money" and setting up job camps. Additionally, he requested that Verma's home be raided in order to look into possible illicit cash.

The Claims Made by Kejriwal Against Parvesh Verma

Kejriwal accused the BJP candidate of breaking election regulations. He said that Parvesh Verma was publicly allocating funds and setting up work camps. According to the rules of the Election Commission, these acts constitute corrupt activities. He added that the EC had to act right away and raid Verma's home to find out how much cash he has.

Claims of False Voters in the New Delhi Constituency

Kejriwal restated his allegation that New Delhi was adding phoney voters to its election rolls. He stated that more than 5,500 applications for the cancellation of votes had been filed between December 15 and January 7, all of which were purportedly fake. Kejriwal claimed that the cancellation requests' names were denied, confirming his suspicions of a significant fraud involving phoney voter applications.

According to the chief minister of Delhi, 13,000 new voter registrations were recently submitted, and those who did so were brought in from neighbouring states to cast fictitious ballots.

Accusations of Election Officer Participation

Kejriwal further claimed that the BJP had conspired with the local election officer (DEO) for the New Delhi constituency to enable these fraudulent acts. Accusing the local DEO and Election Registration Officer (ERO) of permitting voter list manipulation, he demanded that they be suspended.

According to reports, the Election Commission has given Kejriwal the assurance that severe measures will be taken to stop these unlawful activities and that the personnel responsible will suffer the repercussions.

Earlier Voter Manipulation Allegations

Kejriwal has expressed doubts about the validity of the Delhi electoral process previously. He claimed that the BJP had given its seven MPs in the capital instructions to fabricate voter registration forms earlier this month. In New Delhi, he also said that the BJP was trying to purge valid votes from the records.

Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner, has denied reports of voter deletions, claiming that many measures are in place to guarantee justice and openness. All claims and concerns pertaining to electoral records are communicated to political parties, he underlined.

Upcoming Delhi Elections

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, 2025, with vote counting set for February 8. Kejriwal's AAP and the BJP are expected to be the key contenders in this high-stakes election.