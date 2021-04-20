Arvind Kejriwal's wife tests positive for Covid, CM quarantines self
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested Covid-19 positive, sources in the Delhi government told IANS on Tuesday.
As per the official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Sunita Kejriwal has isolated herself at home. Kejriwal too has quarantined himself.
Delhi reported 240 deaths and 23,686 Covid positive cases on Monday.
