Arya Samaj’s contribution to nation-building inspirational: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the contribution of the Arya Samaj to society and nation-building has been both historic and inspirational.

While participating in various programmes organised by the Arya Samaj in the capital, she said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are all determined to follow the ideals of the Arya Samaj and build Delhi into a clean, beautiful and prosperous capital.

Referring to PM Modi, she said that he is not merely a politician but like a saint, who has not taken a single day’s leave in his 26-27 years of public life, dedicating himself tirelessly to the nation’s welfare.

The Chief Minister said that Maharishi Dayanand showed us the path of truth, harmony and values, and that his contribution to women’s empowerment has been invaluable.

The Chief Minister first attended the 47th Foundation Day celebrations of the Central Arya Yuvak Parishad at Defence Colony, and later joined the closing ceremony of the annual festival at Arya Samaj Ved Mandir, Pitampura.

On this occasion, she shared her thoughts on the role of Arya Samaj in social upliftment and nation-building.

The Chief Minister said that the organisation’s contribution to the nation is unique, as it has always placed public welfare and social service at the core of its mission.

The CM further stated that it was due to the great efforts of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati that daughters received opportunities to progress, and that is why she herself was able to become Chief Minister.

She remarked that such events, enriched with Vedic culture and values, ignite the flame of service, morality and unity in society and called upon everyone to take inspiration from the ideals of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and resolve to build a better future.

The Chief Minister also commended the continuous dynamism and organisational strength of the Arya Samaj.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also highlighted the programmes being held on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary year of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, describing it as a year of inspiration for both society and the nation.

She described the tradition and culture of Arya Samaj as a heritage for Delhi and appealed to the public to move forward together on the path of service, values and unity.