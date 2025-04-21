As Gujarat sees slight cooling trend on weekend, hot and humid weather to persist in coastal districts

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad and several parts of Gujarat experienced a slight drop in maximum temperatures on Sunday, providing much-needed relief after days of intense summer heat. However, hot and humid weather is expected to persist in coastal districts such as Surat, Diu, Daman, and Veraval on April 22, 23, and 24.

After remaining above 40 degrees Celsius for over a week, Ahmedabad’s maximum temperature settled at 39.7 degrees Celsius, marking a modest decline.

Despite this brief respite, heat continued to grip parts of the state, with Rajkot recording the highest temperature at 41.7 degrees Celsius which was 2.0 degrees Celsius above normal.

Other regions where temperatures remained above 40 degrees Celsius included Amreli (40.9 degrees Celsius), Surendranagar (40.8 degrees Celsius), and both Bhuj and Gandhinagar (40.2 degrees Celsius).

These were the only locations in Gujarat where daytime temperatures breached the 40 degree Celsius-mark on Sunday.

In contrast, Baroda recorded a slightly lower maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius while coastal regions remained relatively cooler due to sea breeze and higher humidity.

Surat recorded a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius, while Dwarka and Veraval saw temperatures of 31.1 degrees Celsius and 32.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

Humidity levels in coastal cities like Daman and Bhavnagar were significantly higher, contributing to muggy conditions.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, no heatwave warning has been issued for the coming week.

Sunday’s weather report from the IMD indicates that Ahmedabad had a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius and recorded a relative humidity of 61 per cent at 8:30 a.m., which dropped to 17 per cent by evening.

No rainfall was recorded in any parts of the state. With maximum temperatures in most regions still hovering close to or above normal levels, weather experts advise continued precautions against heat exposure, particularly in interior and western districts.

To mitigate the impact of the intense summer heat, the Gujarat government has rolled out a series of proactive measures aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring essential services remain uninterrupted.

Under the Heat Action Plan, developed in coordination with the Indian Meteorological Department and health agencies, local authorities have been instructed to monitor vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

Health centres across the state have been equipped to treat heatstroke cases, while awareness campaigns are being run to educate citizens on preventive steps, hydration, and early signs of heat-related illnesses.

Municipal corporations and local bodies have also been directed to ensure regular water supply, especially in heat-prone areas, and to keep community water tanks, public drinking water points, and cooling shelters operational.

In cities like Ahmedabad, temporary shades and cooling stations have been set up at traffic junctions and bus stops.

The education department has adjusted school timings in some districts to avoid exposing children to peak afternoon heat.

Additionally, the power department is monitoring electricity demand closely to prevent outages during high-consumption periods due to widespread use of cooling appliances.