Washington: The abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 paved the way for the region's growth, with India building world-class infrastructure and promoting inclusive governance while the territories occupied illegally by Pakistan remained mired in inflation and repression.

The flourishing landscape of Jammu and Kashmir serves as a strong rebuttal to 70 years of Pakistani propaganda, a report highlighted on Friday.

According to the Eurasia Review report, the divergence across the Line of Control (LoC) is a visible reality as Jammu and Kashmir integrates into the global economy by hosting international events and building a world-class healthcare system. Conversely, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJ&K) remains a "political black hole" where questioning its forced accession to Pakistan is treated as a punishable offence.

“The year 2019 marked a definitive pivot in the history of India. The abrogation of Article 370 was not merely a legal amendment. It was, in effect, a demolition of a barrier that had long isolated the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) — from the pulse of Indian progress. Today, a walk through the bustling markets of Srinagar as well as the industrial hubs of Jammu reveals a narrative of rejuvenation. Meanwhile, across the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJ&K), the scene is one of systematic exploitation, rising tempers, and a collapsing economy," the report detailed.

It stressed that the 2024 Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with 63 per cent voter turnout, served as the ultimate litmus test, delivering a resounding verdict, in which the people chose the "ballot over bullet”.

“This was not just an election; it was a public funeral for the Pakistan-sponsored narrative that ‘Kashmiris reject Indian democracy'. Women, youth, and marginalised communities like the West Pakistani Refugees, who were denied voting rights for 70 years under Article 370, finally exercised their franchise as equal citizens,” the report mentioned.

One of the most notable successes, the report said, following the abrogation of Article 370 is the sharp decline in local militancy in the region. Citing reports, it said, stone-pelting, once a weekly ritual—driven by cross-border funding--has dropped to zero.

“While Pakistan-backed ‘hybrid militants’ continue to attempt desperate strikes, like the tragic April 2025 Pahalgam incident, local recruitment into terror ranks has hit an all-time low. The Kashmiri youth are no longer picking up guns; they are picking up laptops,” the report stated.

“Startup incubators in Srinagar and industrial estates in Jammu are the new battlegrounds where the future is being won. The rejection of Pakistan’s radicalisation agenda is so thorough that even the most remote hamlets now cooperate with security forces to identify foreign infiltrators, prioritising the peace that has seen tourist footfall cross 23 million in 2024,” it noted.



