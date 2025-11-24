As Kerala local body poll campaign peaks, 'suspended' Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil suffers jolt

Thiruvananthapuram: Just as suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was regaining prominence in local election campaigns, fresh allegations have surfaced against him, sparking renewed political controversy.

Incidentally, the Congress suspended Rahul from primary membership in August this year after harassment allegations by multiple women surfaced .

He had first resigned as Kerala Youth Congress president also.

However on Monday fresh audio clips and WhatsApp chats alleging that Rahul coerced a young woman into pregnancy and abortion have emerged online, triggering heated debate across social media, particularly on CPI-M supporting platforms.

The timing of the allegations has raised eyebrows among Congress circles.

Party workers believe the sudden resurgence of charges is politically motivated, intended to derail Rahul’s growing influence ahead of the local body elections.

Over the past few weeks, Rahul has been very active in campaigning for UDF candidates in Palakkad, including house visits, poster campaigns and ward-level mobilization.

Although still under suspension, he continues to hold the position of UDF MLA and is legally permitted to campaign.

Rahul recently gained attention when he successfully intervened to prevent the rejection of a UDF candidate’s nomination in Palakkad Municipality, arguing electoral rules before the Returning Officer.

That episode briefly turned him into a local hero for UDF workers and showcased his relevance despite suspension.

Rahul's supporters argue that attempts to discredit him are part of a deliberate strategy to weaken his role in the elections.

They highlight that even earlier moves by CPI-M and BJP to block Rahul’s entry in campaign areas had been abandoned under public pressure.

Party leaders including VK Sreekandan MP have clarified that Rahul has not been expelled but only suspended, adding that there is no restriction on him supporting UDF candidates.

As campaigning intensifies, the latest controversy has cast a shadow over Rahul political resurgence, raising questions on whether the allegations are legal, personal or politically timed.