As she turns 100, Dr Laxmi Bai donates Rs 3.40 cr to AIIMS-BBSR

Berhampur: In a world where generosity often fades before it is felt, Dr K Laxmi Bai, the illustrious gynaecologist of Odisha and a timeless symbol of compassion, has illuminated her 100th year with a gesture of extraordinary benevolence. As she prepares to celebrate her centenary on December 5, the revered doctor, residing at Bhaba Nagar, Berhampur, has gifted Rs. 3.40 crore, comprising her lifetime savings, to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

With a voice touched by humility and hope, Dr Laxmi Bai shared,“It is my humble wish that this contribution helps establish a Gynaecological Oncology Programme, shaping future healers and offering hope to countless women.” Her words echo the same tenderness and resolve with which she served generations of mothers and daughters across Odisha.

A legend in her own right, Dr Laxmi Bai’s medical journey spans more than five luminous decades, marked by dedication, discipline and boundless compassion. She is celebrated not only for her clinical excellence but also for empowering women through accessible, dignified healthcare. Her life’s work continues to inspire countless medical professionals and ordinary citizens alike.

Born on December 5, 1926, she entered history early. As a student in the first-ever MBBS batch of SCB Medical College, Cuttack, in 1945, she completed the degree in 1950. She further honed her expertise by earning both DGO and MD in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Madras Medical College in 1958. Her brilliance earned her a coveted one-year stipend to pursue an MPH at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, USA, an experience that broadened her horizons and refined her vision of humane medical service.

Her government service, a remarkable 36-year-long journey, began in 1950 at Government Hospital, Sundargarh, culminating in her retirement in 1986 as Professor of O&G at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur. Throughout, she remained a beacon of healing, compassion and professional integrity.

In recognition of her towering contributions, she received several prestigious honours, including Lady Eminence of South Odisha in 2012, Bharat Jyoti Award, International Friendship Society in 2020 and Best Citizen of India Award in 2021.

Her impact is woven into the very fabric of Odisha’s medical history. Thousands of women, mothers and families continue to remember her as the gentle yet fearless healer who restored health, dignity and hope.

As Dr Laxmi Bai steps into her 100th year, she chooses service not celebration, legacy not remembrance. Her extraordinary donation stands as a shining message: “A life lived for others is the truest measure of greatness.”