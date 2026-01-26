Ashok Gehlot questions Raj CM over his remarks on OMR sheets; says it can affect SOG probe

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday questioned Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma over his recent statement on alleged OMR sheet tampering, saying that such remarks could affect the smooth and impartial investigation being conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Ashok Gehlot said that when an investigation is still underway, it is inappropriate for the Chief Minister to make statements that appear to pre-judge its outcome.

He asked on what basis CM Sharma claimed that the irregularities were confined to a particular period, despite the SOG indicating that OMR sheet tampering had been taking place for nearly 11 years.

The former Chief Minister argued that if the accused were holding the same positions across different governments, it would be illogical to restrict the investigation to only one tenure.

He further questioned whether publicly giving a clean chit to the current government could place undue pressure on Investigating Officers and influence the scope of the probe.

"SOG findings must be taken seriously. Political statements by those in power could weaken the credibility of the probe and create doubts in the minds of the public, especially among the youth," he added.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully also echoed these concerns, alleging that the Chief Minister’s remarks were an attempt to influence the investigation. “By stating that those arrested committed scams only during the Congress regime, the Chief Minister is trying to influence the probe,” Jully said.

“The public wants to know whether a person accused of tampering with OMR sheets in 2019, who continued in the same position till 2026, suddenly became honest during 2024 and 2025. Crimes do not stop automatically,” he added.

Jully further questioned why the Chief Minister was giving a clean chit to his own tenure even before the investigation was completed. “Is pressure being put on the SOG, and is the investigation being deliberately restricted?” he asked, adding that a fair and impartial probe must also cover the 2024–25 period to bring out the truth.

Earlier, CM Sharma had accused former CM Gehlot and the Congress of concealing OMR sheet tampering in examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB).

The Chief Minister said the irregularity was first detected in 2019, when the Uttar Pradesh Police exposed a gang and informed the Rajasthan government. He questioned why the issue was ignored for four-and-a-half years and why no action was taken on the UP STF’s report. Sharma made these remarks while addressing new voters at his camp office in Sanganer on National Voters’ Day.

Responding to criticism, CM Sharma said the government would not spare anyone involved. “If we had not registered a case in the OMR tampering incident, the accused would never have been caught. We have apprehended around 400 people in paper leak cases so far, and this action will continue,” he said. “Do not worry. We will go as far as necessary. Whoever has committed wrongdoing in the past, present, or future will not be spared,” the Chief Minister added.

It may be noted that the SOG recently arrested five people, including the technical head of the RSSB, for allegedly manipulating OMR sheets to increase marks.

The accused are alleged to have secured government jobs for 38 candidates by committing fraud in three recruitment examinations.

The SOG also seized ₹60 lakh in cash and documents from two of the accused.

In the wake of these arrests, Gehlot has alleged politicisation of the issue and reiterated his demand for an investigation into all examinations conducted during the period in question.