Ashutosh Brahmachari levels serious allegations against Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Prayagraj: Spiritual leader Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj on Wednesday made a series of serious allegations against Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati during a press conference in Prayagraj, claiming misconduct at an ashram and naming several individuals he described as accused.

Accusing the seer, Brahmachari said, “Those who call Mother Ganga dirty cannot bathe in the Ganga.” He further alleged that young batuks (religious students) were brought from flood-affected areas and subjected to abuse in ashrams.

He also claimed that, as per an order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the term “Shankaracharya” cannot be used for the seer, stating that doing so could invite contempt of court proceedings.

Brahmachari said he wished to disclose the names of those allegedly involved. “First is Swami Avimukteshwaranand, second his associate and disciple Mukundananda Brahmachari, third Arvind, a disciple of his guru-bhai, and Prakash Upadhyay,” he said.

He further claimed that medical examinations of two batuks had been conducted on court orders and that the reports allegedly indicated molestation.

Addressing reporters, Brahmachari also alleged that some followers of the accused were involved in wrongdoing, though he declined to name them, citing the ongoing investigation. “Their names will be revealed later as they belong to the same ashram. I have not gone there, nor can I commit such acts. I work to expose such people,” he said.

He additionally claimed that members of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress could also be named in connection with the matter, alleging that certain individuals visited the ashram and committed offences against children. No evidence was presented to substantiate this claim.

Referring to events of January 18, he alleged that the children managed to escape that day and later informed him. He also accused the seer of creating a public blockade that hindered devotees from reaching the Sangam for the holy dip, citing a Supreme Court ruling against road blockades.

The press conference comes days after a Special POCSO Court in Prayagraj ordered registration of an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and others over alleged sexual abuse of minors, following a complaint filed by Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. The court directed police to investigate the matter further.



