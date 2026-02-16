Ashwini Vaishnaw counters Rahul Gandhi over India-US deal, says he neither understands trade nor technology

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sharply criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent post on social media platform X, where the latter raised questions about a potential India-US trade deal involving agricultural products.

In a repost of Rahul Gandhi's query directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Vaishnaw, on Sunday, remarked, "Neither does he know trade nor does he understands technology."

This heated exchange highlights the growing political debate over India's trade policies and their impact on domestic farmers.

Rahul Gandhi, in his X post, posed what he described as "some simple questions" to the Prime Minister regarding the "US trade deal".

He sought clarity on several aspects that could affect India's agricultural sector.

First, Rahul Gandhi asked, "What does importing DDG really mean? Does it mean Indian cattle will be fed distillers grain derived from GM American corn? Won't that effectively integrate our dairy chain with the US agricultural system?"

He expressed concern that such imports might tie India's dairy industry closely to American agriculture, potentially compromising local autonomy.

In his second question, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the plight of domestic farmers, saying, "If we allow imports of GM soya oil, what happens to our soya farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and across the country? How will they survive another price shock?"

He warned that cheaper imports could flood the Indian market, driving down prices and hurting livelihoods in key soybean-producing states.

Rahul Gandhi's third query focused on vagueness in the trade deal's language: "When you say 'additional products,' what does that include? Does it signal pressure to open up pulses and other sensitive crops to US imports over time?"

He suggested this could gradually expose more Indian crops to foreign competition, eroding protections for vulnerable sectors.

He also inquired about broader implications: "What does removing 'non-trade barriers' mean? Will India be pushed to dilute its stand on GM crops, weaken procurement, or undermine MSP and bonuses in the future?"

Rahul Gandhi pointed to potential risks to minimum support prices and government procurement systems that safeguard farmers' incomes.

Finally, the Congress leader raised concerns about long-term consequences, saying: "Once this door opens, how do we prevent it from widening every year? Will there be safeguards, or will more crops steadily be put on the table in each negotiation round?"

Emphasising the need for transparency, Rahul Gandhi concluded, "Farmers deserve clarity. This is not just about today. It is about whether we are giving another country a long-term grip on India's agricultural system."

Neither the Prime Minister's Office nor the Ministry of Commerce has responded directly to Rahul Gandhi's questions yet.