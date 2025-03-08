Ashwini Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for 4 electronics manufacturing units in Telangana

New Delhi : Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday laid the foundation stone for four manufacturing units at the electronics manufacturing cluster in Telangana.

At Divitipally in Mahabubnagar district, the foundation stone was laid for upcoming Giga Factory-1 of Amara Raja company, ground-breaking ceremony was held for critical minerals refining and battery recycling of Lohum company, ground-breaking ceremony was held by Scell Energy for its cell casing manufacturing, and Altmin laid the foundation stone for its first LFP-CAM Giga Factory.

“Electric mobility remains a focus area for the government and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for the promotion and adoption of EVs. We welcome Indian innovation and manufacturing initiatives and look forward to the success of this endeavour,” said Vaishnaw.

As part of its objective to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India and give boost to EV manufacturing along with its supply chain, MeitY notified Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) Scheme under which, it had accorded approval last year for establishment of electronics manufacturing cluster project over an area of 377.65 acres at Divtipally village.

Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies is establishing its Giga factory over 262 acres of land with 16 GW Cell Manufacturing and 5 GW battery pack plant, with a projected investment of Rs 9,500 crore over a period of 5 years.

Once operational, the Amara Raja Giga Corridor is expected to create direct employment for 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs in the state, making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the region.

The event saw the participation of State Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu.

The electronics manufacturing cluster is fully occupied with allotment of 307.47 acres of land to four companies -- AMARA Raja, Altmin, Loham Material and Scell Energy -- with a projected investment of Rs. 10,574 crore and committed to provide employment to 19,164 people.