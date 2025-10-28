Live
- NimbusPost Launches ‘Nimbus Checkout’ – The Only Pay-Per-Prefill Checkout for Shopify Sellers
- Brazilian model molested in Bengaluru; delivery boy arrested
- Two youths killed in hit-and-run accident near Doddaballapur
- Telangana Weather Update: Cyclone Motha Brings Heavy Rain to Andhra and Telangana
- Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force welcomes INS Sahyadri at Sasebo
- Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (October 28, 2025) – ₹165 per Gram, ₹1,65,000 per Kg
- Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Chennai's preparations as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh coast
- Counter intelligence wing of J&K CID saves two teenagers from terror trap
- OnePlus 15 Unveiled: Massive 7,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and Sleek Design Set a New Benchmark
- Severe Cyclone Montha Intensifies: Red Alert Issued for Andhra Pradesh
Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Odisha's preparedness as Cyclone Montha nears Andhra Pradesh
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed all officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South-Central Railway (SCR) zones to remain on high...
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed all officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South-Central Railway (SCR) zones to remain on high alert and to take proactive steps for the quick restoration of train services following the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Montha', which is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada on Tuesday.
The Union Minister Vaishnaw issued the directions during a review meeting held on virtual mode on cyclone 'Montha' preparedness with senior officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South-Central Railway (SCR).
According to an official statement, the meeting was conducted through video conferencing to assess the readiness of the Railway network in view of the impending cyclonic storm along the east coast.
The Railway Minister reviewed the measures being undertaken for passenger safety, train regulation, restoration planning, and coordination with local administrations and disaster management agencies.
Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager, East Coast Railway, along with Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers, participated in the review and briefed the Hon'ble Minister on the precautionary measures already initiated across the vulnerable sections, particularly in the Waltair and Khurda Road Divisions.
The Railways Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring passenger safety, maintaining uninterrupted communication channels, and deploying disaster response teams in advance.
In view of the approaching Cyclone 'Montha' and to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations, as many as 42 trains have so far been cancelled, while two trains have been diverted by the Railways.
Similarly, five trains short-terminated/short-originated, and eight trains have been rescheduled in view of the impending severe cyclonic storm.
The ECoR has also advised the passengers to check the latest train status before commencing their journey and to avoid unnecessary travel during the cyclone period. Khurda Road Division has opened Helpdesks at Palasa, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar, while the Waltair Division has established Helpdesks at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada and at Rayagada from October 27.