ASI conducts survey of temple, 5 pilgrimage sites, 19 wells in Sambhal: DM

Sambhal (UP) : A four-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday conducted a survey of the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five ‘teerths’ (pilgrimage sites) and 19 ‘koops’ (wells), a senior official said.

Speaking to reporters, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, “A four-member team of the ASI started the survey this morning. This survey continued till 3.30 pm. In this, the ASI team surveyed five pilgrimage sites and 19 wells of Sambhal and also surveyed the new temple (Shri Kartik Ma-hadev temple) that was found.”

Pensiya further said among these wells, 19 wells including Chaturmukh Koop, Moksha Koop, Dharam Koop and five pilgrimage sites including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep and Chakrapani were surveyed.

“Along with this, the new temple (Kartik Mahadev) that was found has also been surveyed by ASI. We had got all these places measured earlier but ASI did the survey today,” the district magistrate said.

Three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials had said on Monday. The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive. The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen. Pensiya had earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated. “Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this... first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found,” he had said.

Asked if the idols were damaged and then put inside, Pensiya said, “All this is a matter of investiga-tion... Right now, these idols have come out. “How did they get inside, what happened and what did not happen will be known after a detailed investigation,” he added. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra had told PTI that information was received through the local SHO that idols had been found.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Four people were killed and several, including police per-sonnel, were injured in the violence.