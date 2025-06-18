ASI Transfers Keeladi Excavation Chief Amid Tamil Nadu Political Row

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reassigned K Amarnath Ramakrishna, the prominent archaeologist who spearheaded the significant Keeladi excavations in Tamil Nadu. Ramakrishna has been removed from his position as ASI Director (Antiquity) and will now serve solely as Director of the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA) based in Greater Noida.

This administrative change represents Ramakrishna's twelfth transfer in his 21-year career and occurs during heightened political friction between the BJP-led federal government and Tamil Nadu's state administration regarding the interpretation and publication of Keeladi excavation results.

Under the new arrangement, Ramakrishna will operate from NMMA's Greater Noida headquarters rather than ASI's main office in New Delhi. His previous Director (Antiquity) position encompassed extensive duties including antiquity protection, registration, and repatriation activities. ASI sources indicate the NMMA role carries more restricted responsibilities compared to his former position.

HA Naik, the official who previously instructed Ramakrishna to revise his Keeladi findings with supplementary data, has assumed additional responsibilities as Director (Antiquity). Naik's directive, issued nearly two and a half years after the excavation report's initial submission, drew sharp criticism from DMK and allied political parties who accused the central government of intentionally stalling the publication process.

Tamil Nadu's governing DMK party has strongly denounced the transfer, characterizing it as both "authoritarian" and "outrageous." DMK Member of Parliament and senior legal advocate P Wilson expressed criticism through social media, alleging that Ramakrishna faced central government pressure to modify his findings but refused to comply. Wilson claimed the administration seeks to install a more cooperative official who might weaken the excavation's conclusions.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has previously expressed firm opposition to federal interference regarding the excavation, accusing Union ministers of showing disrespect toward Tamil Nadu's historical contributions. Stalin has also incorporated Keeladi references in recent public addresses, questioning the insufficient recognition given to what researchers believe represents the region's earliest Iron Age civilization discovery.

The Keeladi archaeological site, situated in Sivaganga district near Madurai, has gained prominence among Tamil Nadu leaders for potentially extending the Sangam Age timeline to approximately 800 BCE, significantly earlier than previously established dates. However, federal authorities have requested additional data and supporting evidence before officially endorsing such historical timeline revisions.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently reaffirmed the Centre's support for scientifically validated research while accusing the DMK government of politicizing the archaeological findings and failing to provide complete cooperation with ongoing research initiatives.

The National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities was established in 2007 during the United Progressive Alliance government with the objective of creating a comprehensive database of India's architectural heritage and archaeological locations. The initiative, originally planned for completion within five years, has experienced substantial delays due to financial limitations and administrative challenges.