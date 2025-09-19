  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Asia’s First Woman Train Driver Surekha Yadav Retires After 36 Years; Anand Mahindra Praises Legacy

Asia’s First Woman Train Driver Surekha Yadav Retires After 36 Years; Anand Mahindra Praises Legacy
x

Asia’s First Woman Train Driver Surekha Yadav Retires After 36 Years; Anand Mahindra Praises Legacy

Highlights

Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, will retire on September 30 after 36 years with Indian Railways. Celebrated as a trailblazer, she inspired women across India. Anand Mahindra hailed her remarkable journey.

Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, will retire on September 30, She will be completing her 36 years of service with Indian Railways.

Yadav is known for breaking barriers in a male-dominated sector and inspiring generations of women to pursue their dreams. Central Railway described her as a trailblazer whose career is a shining example of women empowerment.

Central Railway took to X to share her achievement. Reacting to the post, industrialist Anand Mahindra applauded her remarkable journey. He also highlighted her as an iconic changemaker whose contribution will always be remembered.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick