Asia’s First Woman Train Driver Surekha Yadav Retires After 36 Years; Anand Mahindra Praises Legacy

Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, will retire on September 30, She will be completing her 36 years of service with Indian Railways.

Yadav is known for breaking barriers in a male-dominated sector and inspiring generations of women to pursue their dreams. Central Railway described her as a trailblazer whose career is a shining example of women empowerment.

Central Railway took to X to share her achievement. Reacting to the post, industrialist Anand Mahindra applauded her remarkable journey. He also highlighted her as an iconic changemaker whose contribution will always be remembered.