Live
- How Do Google AdWords Management Services Drive Business Growth?
- Shardiya Navratri 2025: 9 Colours for 9 Days, Dates, and Their Divine Significance
- Hyundai Motor India Limited Partners with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to host IndianOil World Para Athletics Championships 2025
- Stuwart showed how to play under pressure: Aslam Inamdar on young raider’s breakout performance
- Perplexity Brings Google’s Nano Banana AI Photo Editor to WhatsApp: Here’s How to Use It
- Indian Railways & SHRM Host HR Seminar at Northern Railway HQ
- Blue Economy is central to India’s growth: PM Modi
- Hyderabad Investors Turn to Tata Flexi Cap & Tata Multi Asset Funds amid Market Volatility
- Protests erupt in Goa over brutal attack on activist Rama Kankonkar; BJP office vandalised
- Jr NTR Sustains Injury During Shoot; Advised Rest For A Few Weeks
Asia’s First Woman Train Driver Surekha Yadav Retires After 36 Years; Anand Mahindra Praises Legacy
Highlights
Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, will retire on September 30 after 36 years with Indian Railways. Celebrated as a trailblazer, she inspired women across India. Anand Mahindra hailed her remarkable journey.
Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman train driver, will retire on September 30, She will be completing her 36 years of service with Indian Railways.
Yadav is known for breaking barriers in a male-dominated sector and inspiring generations of women to pursue their dreams. Central Railway described her as a trailblazer whose career is a shining example of women empowerment.
Central Railway took to X to share her achievement. Reacting to the post, industrialist Anand Mahindra applauded her remarkable journey. He also highlighted her as an iconic changemaker whose contribution will always be remembered.
Next Story