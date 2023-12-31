Assam: Bangladeshi national held on suspicion of Jihadi links

Guwahati: A Bangladeshi national suspected to be a Jihadi, who also enrolled his name in the voter list by illegal means, was arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police in Morigaon, Hemanta Kumar Das said that the police raided the Chenimari area of the district on Saturday night after receiving a tip-off. They arrested a person with a Bangladeshi passport who had taken refuge in a woman's home without telling the authorities.

He said that Islam Mandal, the individual who was arrested, was also suspected of being a jihadi and that his name was improperly added to the voter list under the Lahorighat assembly constituency as Noor Mandal.

The police officer asserted that he had also cast his vote in the earlier assembly elections.

A 14-year-old boy was also apprehended by the police on suspicion of being a citizen of Bangladesh.

According to Das, more people of this type may have entered the district illegally in order to carry out anti-national activities, which is why the police have stepped up operations in the districts.