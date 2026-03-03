Assam celebrates vibrant Vaishnavite festival Dol Jatra

Guwahati: Assam on Tuesday marked Dol Jatra, one of the State’s most vibrant Vaishnavite festivals, with colour, music and devotional fervour, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings on the occasion and highlighted its deep cultural significance.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that the arrival of spring coincides with the celebration of Dol Jatra, which symbolises the eternal love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

He noted that during the festival, idols of Krishna and Radha are placed on decorated swings, locally known as ‘dolas’, and taken out in processions across towns and villages, accompanied by devotional songs, traditional instruments and the joyous play of colours.

“You must experience this unique celebration,” Sarma said, inviting people to witness the festival that blends devotion, culture and community bonding.

Dol Jatra, also referred to as Dol Utsav, holds a special place in Assam’s religious and cultural calendar and is closely associated with the Vaishnavite traditions propagated by Srimanta Sankardeva.

The festival is widely observed in satras and Namghars, where prayers, naam-kirtan and cultural programmes are organised.

In Assam, Dol Jatra is more than a religious observance; it marks the arrival of spring and reflects harmony, inclusiveness and shared joy.

People of all age groups participate in the festivities, applying coloured powders, singing devotional songs and exchanging greetings, making it a celebration of social unity.

Several regions of the State, including Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon and Guwahati, witness large gatherings during Dol Jatra, with traditional performances and rituals adding to the festive spirit.

Local administrations and cultural bodies make special arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The Chief Minister’s message resonated with the broader effort to promote Assam’s rich cultural heritage and festivals, which continue to draw visitors from within and outside the State.

Dol Jatra, with its blend of devotion, colour and tradition, remains one of Assam’s most distinctive springtime celebrations.