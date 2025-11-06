Live
Assam CIC Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta Resigns After Brother’s Arrest In Zubeen Garg Death Case
Highlights
- Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has stepped down on “moral grounds” after RTI queries emerged concerning his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested in connection with singer Zubeen Garg’s death.
- Mahanta, a former Assam DGP, said his decision was guided by ethics and the dignity of public office.
Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam’s Chief Information Commissioner and former state DGP, has resigned from his position citing “moral grounds.” His decision came after RTI applications were filed regarding his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who was arrested in the case related to the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.
Appointed as CIC in 2023 following his retirement from police service, Mahanta confirmed that he submitted his resignation to the Governor. He stated that he wanted to preserve the integrity of his office and prevent any conflict of interest after RTI requests sought details about government assistance to his brother.
Shyamkanu, who organised the North East India Festival in Singapore where Garg was set to perform, was taken into custody on charges including criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide after Garg drowned a day before the event.
The Mahanta family holds significant influence in Assam — another brother, Nani Gopal Mahanta, is the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University. Bhaskar Mahanta emphasized that his resignation was an independent decision aimed at upholding democratic and ethical standards.
