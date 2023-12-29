Live
Just In
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Apologizes For Controversial Bhagavad Gita Post On Social Media
- 1. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issues an apology after a deleted post on social media, featuring an incorrect translation of a Bhagavad Gita verse, sparked controversy.
- 2. The post, criticized for promoting caste division, led to opposition backlash, with AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi and others condemning it.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued an apology for a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) containing an incorrect translation of a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. He clarified on the micro-blogging site that the inaccurate translation, or 'shloka', was posted by one of his team members. Upon recognizing the mistake, Sarma promptly removed the post and expressed that Assam represents a casteless society due to the reform movement led by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.
In his statement on X, Sarma conveyed his sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by the deleted post. The controversial post, shared on December 26, triggered a significant backlash, with opposition leaders, including AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi, accusing Sarma of promoting caste division. The post suggested, based on the Bhagavad Gita, that it is the "natural duty" of Shudras to serve the other three castes of Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and Vaishyas.
Owaisi, in response, characterized the post as reflective of the "unfortunate cruelty that Assam's Muslims have faced in the past few years" and asserted that Hindutva contradicts principles of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, and Justice.
The CPI(M) and Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticized Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the former describing the post as indicative of the "BJP's Manuvadi ideology in full play." Khera emphasized that such remarks cannot be ignored, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the issue.