Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to attend World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday departed for Davos to participate in the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled from January 19 to 23, officials said.

During the five-day summit, the Chief Minister will represent Assam before leading global industrialists, economists, chief executive officers of multinational corporations and senior leadership from various institutions.

With this engagement, Himanta Biswa Sarma becomes the first Assamese to take part in the WEF Annual Meeting.

The Chief Minister will present Assam’s governance reforms, industrial growth strategy and technology-led development roadmap to a global audience.

He is also scheduled to participate in more than 17 high-level meetings and sign multiple memoranda of understanding aimed at accelerating investment and economic cooperation.

It may be noted that the Government of India has extended Assam the opportunity to represent the country at the WEF alongside other leading states, marking the first such occasion for the state.

Traditionally, developed states have represented India at this forum.

Building on the momentum generated by the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, the Chief Minister’s engagements at the WEF are expected to enhance Assam’s investment profile and economic prospects.

He will highlight initiatives focused on inclusive growth, digital transformation and sectoral advances, while participating in discussions on themes such as future-ready workforce development, travel and tourism potential, and health and healthcare.

Founded in 1971, the WEF is a non-profit organisation and among the world’s most influential platforms for dialogue on global economic growth, geopolitics, education, technology, financial policy and investment.

With participation from nearly fifty countries, Assam’s presence at the forum is expected to open new avenues for investment, catalyse projects including semiconductor initiatives, and generate employment opportunities for the state’s youth.