Assam CM involved in personal attacks: Priyanka Gandhi on Sarma's assertions on Gaurav Gogoi's Pak links

Guwahati: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of indulging in personal attacks instead of focussing on governance, development and employment for the state’s youth.

When asked about the serous allegations against Gaurav Gogoi of having links with Pakistan, Priyanka Gandhi taking an apparent dig at Sarma, said that it was inappropriate to target families and children through false allegations.

“There is no need to attack someone’s family or children by spreading lies. Instead of doing this, the Chief Minister should work for the development of Assam. What the youth of Assam need today are jobs and employment opportunities,” she said.

Referring to the political atmosphere ahead of the Assembly elections, the Congress leader alleged that the Chief Minister was resorting to fear-mongering as the polls draw closer.

She strongly defended Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, terming him a positive leader who believes in value-based politics.

“Gaurav Gogoi is a positive individual who wants to do politics rooted in values in Assam. The Chief Minister is scared as elections approach,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi further dismissed allegations made by Sarma regarding Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links, stating that such claims would not be accepted by the people of Assam.

“The accusations levelled by the Chief Minister against Gaurav Gogoi are not something the people of Assam will believe,” she asserted.

The Congress leader also commented on the controversy surrounding popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, urging political parties to keep artistes out of political battles.

“Zubeen Garg is the soul of Assam. He is an individual who stands above politics. There should be no politics over Zubeen Garg,” she said, describing him as a beloved cultural icon of the state.

Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that the Congress party would focus on issues affecting common people, particularly unemployment, rising prices and development, while fighting the elections.

She added that the party was prepared to take on the ruling BJP politically and democratically, with an emphasis on respect, values and people-centric governance.



