Assam CM launches financial support scheme for girl students

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched an ambitious government scheme, Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni (MMNMA), to provide financial support to female students, thereby aiming to eliminate child marriages in the state.

CM Sarma said, “Each eligible girl student enrolled in Class 11 will receive an incentive of Rs 1000/- per month for a maximum of ten months, a total of Rs 10,000/- per year. An incentive of Rs 1250/- per month for a maximum of ten months, resulting in a total of Rs 12,500 per year to be paid to each of the eligible girl students enrolled in Graduation First Year.”

He said that the initiative will also cover the expenses of the female students pursuing their higher studies in universities and other educational institutions.

“An incentive of Rs 2500 per month over a period of a maximum of up to ten months, resulting in a total of Rs 25,000 per year will be paid to each of the eligible female students enrolled in Post-Graduation First year,” the Chief Minister added.

According to an official statement, the students will fill up application forms to be submitted at the respective institutions where they are currently enrolled.

“The Registrars/Principals will collect and verify the application forms through the respective portal and submit the correct data for auto verification in the portal. From the second year onwards, there is no requirement for submitting an application. A certificate from the head of the institution, certifying the student's continuity in the institution will be sufficient for availing benefits,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “This ambitious scheme, undertaken by the state government to combat child marriage and to provide a secure educational future for girl students, is a historic step for women's education in Assam.”