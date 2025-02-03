Assam CM meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for allotting urea plant in Budget

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House in the national capital and held a discussion on the upcoming investment and a few other initiatives of the state government.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam to Prime Minister Modi for approving a urea plant in Namrup, terming the decision of the Central government as a 'game-changer' in the state's developmental journey.

The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit also came up for discussion with the Chief Minister acknowledging the valuable guidance he received from the Prime Minister and also on the mega Jhumur performance to be staged a day before the investment and infrastructure summit.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 as Chief Guest on February 25 and also the mega Jhumur dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House and congratulated her for presenting one of the finest budgets in India's history that kept the middle class and small businesses at the core of the Government's agenda.

Chief Minister Sarma further discussed with the Union Finance Minister about the mega Advantage Assam Summit 2.0.

Union Minister Sitharaman gave her consent to grace the valedictory session at the request of the Chief Minister.

